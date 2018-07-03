SPORTS

'Mahalo BASEBALL' Former Phillies star Shane Victorino announces retirement

Philadelphia Phillies' Shane Victorino is congratulated by Cliff Lee and Carlos Ruiz after hitting a three-run home run during Game 3 of the NLC baseball series on Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Flyin' Hawaiian has announced he is retiring from Major League Baseball.

Former Philadelphia Phillies star Shane Victorino posted the announcement on his Twitter account on Tuesday, saying: "Mahalo BASEBALL. I hope I made you all PROUD."


Victorino played with the Phillies from 2005 through 2012, during which time he won three Gold Glove Awards, was named to two MLB All-Star Games, and was a member of the 2008 World Series team.

During his time in Major League Baseball, Victorino played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, the San Diego Padres, the LA Angels and the Chicago Cubs.

The Phillies plan to celebrate Victorino's career during an event on August 3rd.



Victorino's announcement comes just a week after his former teammate, Jayson Werth, also announced he was hanging it up.

Thanks for the memories, Shane!

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsbaseballPhiladelphia Phillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Diamondbacks to face patient producer Hoskins of Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News