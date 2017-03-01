  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Mayor Kenney assists Globetrotters in City Hall trick shot

Mayor Kenney and Harlem Globetrotters team up for a trick shot. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia 76ers may want to take a look at Mayor Jim Kenney.

Kenney recently joined the Harlem Globetrotters for a trick shot high above City Hall.

"A lot of tricky things have gone on at City Hall, and hopefully this shot will be one of them," Kenney said.

The trick begins with Kenney passing the ball to West Philadelphia native and Philadelphia University graduate Bria "Swish" Young.

Young then turns and shoots the ball through a window and into a hoop in the courtyard.

"Swish," Kenney said.

While the mayor did not make the shot himself, he did make quite the assist.

Perhaps a pass to 76ers' T.J. McConnell or Dario Saric is in the mayor's future?

As a thank you to the City of Philadelphia and the Mayor's office, the Harlem Globetrotters will donate 50 tickets for kids from the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia to see their game live.

As for the Globetrotters, they will play a total of 10 games in the Philadelphia area starting Friday, March 3. In addition to games at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., the Globetrotters will bring their tour to Trenton, Delaware, Atlantic City, Temple University, Allentown, and Reading.

Tickets are available at http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/philly.

