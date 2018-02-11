EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3066076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nick Foles owns the Patriots, Google says. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2018.

Bromance, Austin-style, in the pages of today's Austin American-Statesman as @McConaughey took out an ad to congratulate @NFoles_9. Alright, alright, alright. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C86udnEjoR — John Bridges (@JohnBridges) February 11, 2018

Look at this full-page ad in today's American-Statesman from McConaughey to Nick Foles. @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zEtkejQT6O — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 11, 2018

Matthew McConaughey thinks Nick Foles is 'Alright. Alright. Alright.'The Oscar-winning actor bought a full-page ad in Sunday's Austin American-Statesman newspaper to support Foles, a fellow Austin, Texas native.The ad reads:"From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. Just Keep Livin, Matthew McConaughey."John Bridges, the manager editor, of the Austin American-Statesman tweeted, "Bromance, Austin-style, in the pages of today's Austin American-Statesman as @McConaughey took out an ad to congratulate @NFoles_9. Alright, alright, alright. #FlyEaglesFly."Brian Davis, who covers the Texas Longhorns for the paper, also posted a photo of the ad.Last Sunday, Foles and the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.The day after winning the championship, the Super Bowl MVP, who entered the season as the backup quaterback to Carson Wentz, told reporters what people should take from his NFL journey."The big thing is don't be afraid to fail," Foles said. "I think when you look at a struggle in your life, just know that that's just an opportunity for your character to grow. That's really just been the message. Simple. If there's something going on in your life and you're struggling, embrace it, cause you're growing."------