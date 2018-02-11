SPORTS

Matthew McConaughey buys full page ad congratulating Nick Foles on Super Bowl Championship

McConaughey buys full-page ad congratulating Foles: Jeff Skyversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 11, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Matthew McConaughey thinks Nick Foles is 'Alright. Alright. Alright.'

The Oscar-winning actor bought a full-page ad in Sunday's Austin American-Statesman newspaper to support Foles, a fellow Austin, Texas native.

The ad reads:

"From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. Just Keep Livin, Matthew McConaughey."

Nick Foles owns the Patriots, Google says. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2018.



John Bridges, the manager editor, of the Austin American-Statesman tweeted, "Bromance, Austin-style, in the pages of today's Austin American-Statesman as @McConaughey took out an ad to congratulate @NFoles_9. Alright, alright, alright. #FlyEaglesFly."



Brian Davis, who covers the Texas Longhorns for the paper, also posted a photo of the ad.


Last Sunday, Foles and the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII.

Nick Foles holds Lombardi trophy along the parade route. Jim Gardner reports during championship parade.



The day after winning the championship, the Super Bowl MVP, who entered the season as the backup quaterback to Carson Wentz, told reporters what people should take from his NFL journey.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles speaks to media on February 5, 2018.



"The big thing is don't be afraid to fail," Foles said. "I think when you look at a struggle in your life, just know that that's just an opportunity for your character to grow. That's really just been the message. Simple. If there's something going on in your life and you're struggling, embrace it, cause you're growing."


