SPORTS

Millville's Mike Trout celebrates birthday with 1,000th hit

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits a double, the 1000th hit of his career, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Anah (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Millville's Mike Trout turned 26 Monday and not only did he receive a gift from his teammates, he got one for himself.

For his birthday, his team gave him a bath, kind of.

In video posted to Trout's Twitter account, his teammates doused Trout with some eggs, baby powder, an Icee, coffee creamer, cereal and whatever else they could find.



Then later during a game Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Trout got his 1,000th career hit.



He is the 11th player to reach 1,000 hits with the Angels.



Earlier in the day, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted "happy birthday 'ol buddy" to Trout.


Wentz had handed Trout a football at Lincoln Financial Field last January. The Eagles said that was his birthday present.
RELATED: Mike Trout loving the cold at Eagles game
Year before wedding, Trout loving the cold at Eagles game
Mike Trout may be from Millville, New Jersey, but he's grown accustom to the warm weather of California as a star on the Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsmike trout
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Phillies look to continue dominance over Braves
Phillies, sports world remember Darren Daulton
Legendary Phillies catcher Darren Daulton dies at 55
VIDEO: Photos of you and Darren "Dutch" Daulton
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO shows police-involved shooting in North Phila.
Person jumps to escape house fire; body found inside
3 cars collide on Roosevelt Blvd. in Olney
AccuWeather: Linger Showers Tonight, Sun Returns Tuesday
Flash flooding in Del. Valley, possible tornado in Maryland
Lakes of Margate: Mayor says "crown jewel" taken away
Sketch released of Haddon Twp. attempted luring suspect
Trash truck causes mess in parking lot of NJ apartments
Show More
Chester, Pa. on pace to eclipse 2016 murder rate
Police seek ATV rider who struck 2 officers
Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison, hold officers
Phillies, sports world remember Darren Daulton
Daulton legacy: Fighting brain cancer, helping others with it
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
PHOTOS: The vibrant colors of the 2017 Philadelphia Caribbean Carnival
More Photos