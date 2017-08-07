PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Millville's Mike Trout turned 26 Monday and not only did he receive a gift from his teammates, he got one for himself.
For his birthday, his team gave him a bath, kind of.
In video posted to Trout's Twitter account, his teammates doused Trout with some eggs, baby powder, an Icee, coffee creamer, cereal and whatever else they could find.
Birthday Gift from the boys !! #Angels pic.twitter.com/fRUlEsn07I— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 7, 2017
Then later during a game Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Trout got his 1,000th career hit.
.@miketrout celebrates his birthday with his 1,000th career hit!— MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2017
🙌👏😁🎂⚾️ pic.twitter.com/fLniW0QRZx
He is the 11th player to reach 1,000 hits with the Angels.
Another birthday to remember for @MikeTrout! #27Turns26— Angels (@Angels) August 8, 2017
1,000th hit: https://t.co/Pv4mJVwFiT pic.twitter.com/RUcM8IOvwJ
Congratulations on your 1,000th career hit, @MikeTrout! pic.twitter.com/TeSnQBYvVB— Angels (@Angels) August 8, 2017
Earlier in the day, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted "happy birthday 'ol buddy" to Trout.
.@MikeTrout happy birthday 'ol buddy 😎 https://t.co/HkJL4aDvlk— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) August 7, 2017
Wentz had handed Trout a football at Lincoln Financial Field last January. The Eagles said that was his birthday present.
RELATED: Mike Trout loving the cold at Eagles game
Happy Birthday, @MikeTrout! Carson gave you your present back in January. pic.twitter.com/ix17hZF4LG— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 7, 2017
