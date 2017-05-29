SPORTS

Millville's Mike Trout to disabled list for 1st time in career

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout waits to bat during batting practice an interleague baseball game, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Angels center fielder and Millville, New Jersey native Mike Trout is headed to the disabled list for the first time in his career.

The reigning American League MVP faces possible surgery with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Angles general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Monday that Trout's absence will be longer than a couple of weeks after results of an MRI exam revealed the extent of the injury.



Trout, 25, suffered the injury Sunday on a headfirst slide while trying to steal second base in the fifth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Trout, the AL's MVP in 2016 and '14, jammed his thumb into the base and yelled in pain as he rose from the ground. He was examined by a trainer and stayed in the game, but was replaced in the sixth.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) reacts after stealing second during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017.



Trout went 0-for-2 on Sunday and is batting .337, the second-highest average in the AL. He has 16 home runs -- tied with Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for the major league lead -- and is fourth in the AL with 36 RBIs.

RELATED VIDEO: 2014 Homecoming for Mike Trout
EMBED More News Videos

Kenneth Moton reports on Mike Trout's homecoming.

ESPN & The Associated Press contributed to this report.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsmike troutn.j. news
Load Comments
SPORTS
Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
Harper, Strickland punch away in bench-clearing brawl
University of Delaware baseball champs headed to Texas
Even in his third Stanley Cup Final, Predators coach Peter Laviolette still relishes underdog role
More Sports
Top Stories
Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge
Giraffe dies at Lehigh Valley Zoo after possible neck injury
Police: Kids see man performing lewd act in NJ library
Little Pete's closing for good in Center City
Bomb explodes outside Baghdad ice cream, killing 10
Harper, Strickland punch away in bench-clearing brawl
AccuWeather: Clouds Hang On Tuesday, Brighter Midweek
Show More
Remembering the fallen at Vietnam, Korean war memorials
Bridesburg honors the fallen with Memorial Day tradition
Parade, moments of remembrance in Burlington County
Trump hails the fallen and their families at Arlington
Neighbors shocked over murder of woman, brother
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos