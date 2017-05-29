Millville's Mike Trout to disabled list for 1st time in career

Mike Trout is headed to the DL with a torn UCL ligament in his left thumb. Here's Billy Eppler addressing the media earlier today... pic.twitter.com/r0eWjPa8kx — Angels Radio AM830 (@AngelsRadioKLAA) May 30, 2017

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) reacts after stealing second during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder and Millville, New Jersey native Mike Trout is headed to the disabled list for the first time in his career.The reigning American League MVP faces possible surgery with a torn ligament in his left thumb.Angles general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Monday that Trout's absence will be longer than a couple of weeks after results of an MRI exam revealed the extent of the injury.Trout, 25, suffered the injury Sunday on a headfirst slide while trying to steal second base in the fifth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.Trout, the AL's MVP in 2016 and '14, jammed his thumb into the base and yelled in pain as he rose from the ground. He was examined by a trainer and stayed in the game, but was replaced in the sixth.Trout went 0-for-2 on Sunday and is batting .337, the second-highest average in the AL. He has 16 home runs -- tied with Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for the major league lead -- and is fourth in the AL with 36 RBIs.------