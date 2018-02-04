  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO SUPER BOWL HALFTIME UPDATE
SUPER BOWL

Minneapolis cold no match for Super Bowl-crazed Eagles fans

EMBED </>More Videos

Minneapolis cold no match for Super Bowl-crazed Eagles fans. Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams report during Action News at 5pm on Sunday, February 4, 2018. (WPVI)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
Temperatures were in the single digits, with a wind chill well below zero, but the cold barely seemed to bother the Eagles fans we found in Minneapolis on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Green and white, from jerseys, jackets, hats - and even hair - could be seen everywhere outside U.S. Bank Stadium.

We even found an Eagles fan roaming the grounds with his shirt off! He was part of a group that calls itself the "Green Legion."

"It's warm out here," said Jim Eberle. "This is how we win. The Atlanta game was cold.... there's no wind here! This ain't cold! We're from Philly!"



It was a lot warmer inside Gluek's restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, where some Eagles fans had gathered to watch the big game.

A smaller version of this group tailgates before every Eagles home game, but for this game they went big.

"This is a lot of love. This is a room full of suffering. For generations we've all suffered, but today we change it," said Larry Schreiver. "Today we say, 'not now.'"

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Super Bowl LII tracker: Live Eagles-Patriots updates, analysis, more
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Watch the big money ads from Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Super Bowl LII tracker: Live Eagles-Patriots updates, analysis, more
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
VIDEO: Jamie Apody's son predicts Super Bowl winner
Eagles fans in Mayfair hopeful for a big win
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Action News updates from Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Philly police put hydraulic fluid on poles to prevent climbing
Eagles fans flock together in Minnesota
Philly police ready for fan reaction after the Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Cold Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl
Show More
Eagles keep it light, but remain focused on Patriots
Eagles fans in Mayfair hopeful for a big win
Belief in the underdog: 4 separate $1 million bets placed on Eagles
Eagles players tweet on Super Bowl Sunday
Parking restrictions for Broad St. begin Sunday afternoon
More News
Top Video
Minn. couple celebrates Super Bowl with fund drive for Phila. non-profit
Chester County men win tickets to Super Bowl
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
More Video