SPORTS

Minneapolis putting best foot forward for Super Bowl LII

EMBED </>More Videos

Bob Brooks reports live from Minnesota on Action News at 11 p.m., January 23, 2018 (WPVI)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPVI) --
Preparations continue in Minneapolis for the arrival of the Eagles and Patriots for Super Bowl LII.

Despite the bitter cold, it's sure to be a spectacle!
EMBED More News Videos

Bob Brooks visits snowy, cold Minneapolis during Action News at 4pm on January 22, 2018.



The main artery through town, Nicollet Mall, will see its name changed to "Super Bowl Live" on Friday.

It's a space loaded with all kinds of shopping and restaurants.

"For you and your fans you should think about his as being the public party of the Super Bowl that kicks off this Friday night," said Kathy McCarthy of Meet Minneapolis.

One of the main things on Eagles fans minds when they come to town is the cold weather, but Kathy says the city is prepared.

"If you're down here at Super Bowl Live there will be warming benches, the old Dayton's building will be used as an activation site where people can go in get warmed up have food and drink," she said.

The beginning of the activities start at Nicollet and 6th - just look for the Super Bowl logo ice sculpture.


But McCarthy also wants to add that the Nicollet Mall strip is only one of the many great things going on around the area.

She says this Super Bowl is about celebrating Minneapolis, the State of Minnesota and the great things about the beautiful winter season.

"One I would suggest is the U.S. Pond hockey championships if you're here in town early enough," he said. "There is cross-country skiing, there is skijoring - which is cross country skiing with dogs."

"The one thing that we really want to do with Super Bowl fans is to help them understand what the bold north is to us and embrace it," she continued.

EMBED More News Videos

Minneapolis putting best foot forward for Super Bowl LII. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5pm on January 23, 2018.



They encourage anyone coming out to look up activities on their tourism website.

They're even going to make a link specific to Philadelphians.

Here's the link for that section on Minneapolis.org



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles donate funds for Chester High School's weight room
Bob Brooks takes a sneak peek inside US Bank Stadium
Konecny scores in OT, lifts Flyers to 3-2 win over Red Wings
Eagles' Chris Long says players have shown they can balance social activism and their jobs
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Willow Grove boy beaten to death after spilling cereal
Chester police investigate city's first homicide of 2018
4 shot in North Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Clearing Skies, Dropping Temperatures
Opioid Special Chat Transcript
Philadelphia wants safe injection sites amid opioid fight
Eagles donate funds for Chester High School's weight room
Eagles wearing midnight green for Super Bowl LII
Show More
Dreams come true for some Eagles' season ticket holders
2 dead, 17 hurt in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held
Comey, Sessions interviewed by Mueller team
NB lanes reopen after Crash on I-95 in Upper Chichester
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Del. not wearing helmet
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
2 dead, 17 hurt in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held
Man shot and wounded in South Philadelphia
Cowboys fan, WWE star Mark Henry picks Eagles for Super Bowl
More Video