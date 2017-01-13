SPORTS

Montco bakery plays matchmaker for Sixers star Joel Embiid
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County bakery is doing its best to play the role of matchmaker for Sixers player Joel Embiid.

Apparently Embiid has a major crush on superstar Rihanna.

She reportedly told Embiid to give her a shout whenever he becomes an all star.

So the Collegeville Italian Bakery posted a sign to help him out. It says: "Rihanna, Joel Embiid has love on the brain, NBA vote."


The bakery is hoping the sign will garner votes for Embiid to be selected as an NBA all star.

"We're for sport fans here, just like to support local teams, and we saw the opportunity to help Joel," said bakery owner, Steve Carcarey. "It's a little bit of him, little bit of Rihanna and he got a kick out of it and it was fantastic."

To thank the bakery, Embiid invited the bakery's owners and their children to Wednesday's game. While they were there, they got to meet Joel personally.

