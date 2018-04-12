Montco teen wins free Chick-Fil-A with half-court shot

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Lifelong 76ers fan makes half-court shot. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A lifelong Philadelphia 76ers fan made the team's 16th straight win even sweeter for everyone at the Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Embiid and JJ Redick watched from the bench, Ben Simmons had a scoreless first half and the Philadelphia 76ers still won their 16th consecutive game, thumping the Milwaukee Bucks 130-95 to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.


Sixteen-year-old James Mangano of Blue Bell, Montgomery County scored a half-court shot to win everyone in the arena free Chick-Fil-A chicken biscuits.

The La Salle College High School student was immediately lifted up by 76ers in-arena host Christian Crosby.



Mangano has had season tickets since 2014.

There is no word on if Markelle Fultz is jealous of all the free Chick-Fil-A.

Markelle Fultz's first question after finding out he was most likely headed to Philadelphia was, "O.K., cool. Do they have Chick-fil-A there?"

