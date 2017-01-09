Months after stroke, Brian Propp ready for Flyers alumni game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It was quite a sight for sore eyes.
And some sore muscles.
The Flyers Alumni team made up of guys ranging in age from their 40s to their 60s hit the ice Monday morning in anticipation of Saturday's matchup with the Penguins alumni as part of the Flyers 50th anniversary celebration.
They were all smiles.
"I don't know if it was a smile or my mouth was agape just trying to gain oxygen," former Flyers defenseman Mark Howe said.
But nobody had a bigger smile on his face than former Flyers forward Brian Propp.
16 months removed from suffering a massive stroke that left him unable to speak, the Flyers Hall of Famer will suit up with his old teammates.
"For me, mentally, it really has helped me to do what I love," Propp said.
Propp probably has more practice than any of the other guys.
His doctors have been using skating as part of the therapy to aid in his recovery.
"I have to take it slowly. Mentally, I'm not there yet. My brain doesn't work that well yet. I have trouble with numbers, days of the week, and things like that. So it's just going to take me a little time," Propp said.
Propp says he still has trouble with everyday tasks - like dressing himself and feeding himself. Yet, here he was on the ice, playing hockey.
"Anybody that knows Brian knows he's one of the most positive and upbeat people I've ever met. Nothing like that is going to keep Brian down," Howe said.
"That's amazing. Just to see the strides he's made since his accident, it's tremendous. To see him out there and the way he's moving, it's great. It's inspiring," former Flyers forward John LeClair said.
"He just loves being out there. The fact that he's out there playing and still scoring goals is a testament to his hard work and perseverance," former Flyers goaltender Brian Boucher said.
No doubt Saturday, it'll be Propp hearing the loudest cheers of all.