Thursday is Opening Day for Major League Baseball.

The Philadelphia Phillies' home opener is one week away and there will be some new food options at Citizens Bank Park this season.

There is the smoked brisket taco trio in a corn tortilla.

Smoked Brisket- Citizens Bank Park



And for dessert, you can get Jane Dough, an edible cookie dough that's available with toppings.

Jane Dough- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough



But several other stadiums are getting even more decadent options.

Like the Texas Rangers' Dilly Dog: it is the core of a dill pickle stuffed with a jumbo hot dog, then battered and fried.

Dilly Dog -- a dill pickle that's cored, stuffed with a hot dog and deep fried.



Fans watching the Colorado Rockies can enjoy a Rocky Mountain Po'Boy. It includes Rocky Mountain oysters, topped with garlic slaw, guacamole, and green chili ranch on a po'boy roll.

Rocky Mountain Po'Boy- Coors Field


Or how about Creme Brulee French Toast at Boston's Fenway Park.

Creme Brulee French Toast- Fenway



Back in Philly, also coming to Citizens Bank Park, a crispy chicken sandwich that includes tomato bacon jam. There's also a Vegan Cauliflower Cheesesteak on the health-conscious menu.

