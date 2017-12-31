PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz walks the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Eagles will host playoff game Saturday, January 13 at 4:35 p.m.


As for who they will face - that is still up in the air.

The Eagles could play one of three teams to open their playoff run: the Saints, Panthers or Falcons.

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

January 13
NFC: 4:35 PM Eagles vs /Saints/Panthers/Falcons (NBC)
AFC: 8:15 PM Chiefs/Titans/Bills at Patriots (CBS)

January 14
AFC: 1:05 PM Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh (CBS)
NFC: 4:40 PM Rams/Saints/Panthers at Vikings (FOX)

------
