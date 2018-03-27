SPORTS

NFL cheerleader, fired over Instagram post, files complaint claiming discrimination

EMBED </>More Videos

A former NFL cheerleader, fired over a picture she posted on Instagram, has filed a federal complaint. Watch the report from Action News on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) --
A former New Orleans Saints cheerleader, who was fired over a picture she posted on Instagram, has now filed a federal complaint.

She's accusing the team of discrimination and setting a different set of rules and standards for cheerleaders that don't apply to male players.

Bailey Davis says in the Instagram post that allegedly got her fired she was wearing a one piece dance bodysuit, and the team deemed it distasteful.

She has started a movement called #leveltheplayingfield - one that treats all members of the team equally.

"I obviously want equal rules for the players and cheerleaders, I want to be treated like a professional athlete just like the professional football players are treated like professional football players," Davis said.

The Saints say their conduct rules apply across the board and say Davis was not treated any differently on account of her sex.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportslawsuitcheerleadingbig talkersLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Fans anxiously wait for Villanova Final Four gear
Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper
Markelle Fultz (shoulder) scores 10 in return from 68-game absence
More Sports
Top Stories
Einstein Health to merge with Jefferson Health
NJ fire department mourns firefighter killed in head-on crash
AccuWeather: Light Rain Tonight
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
Att'y Gen.: Pa. tennis coach charged with attempted sexual assault
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
Possible vandalism at Trenton Battle Monument
Man charged with drug delivery death in Chester County
Show More
Cops won't face charges in Alton Sterling shooting case
Doug Pederson: Eagles, Darren Sproles on same page with re-signing
Police: Man stole shopping carts from Bucks Co. supermarket
White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Surprise! Fan pops the question during 76ers game
Wrong turn: Uber driver gets stuck on steps
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
More Video