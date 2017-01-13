NFL moves Steelers/Chiefs kickoff time

The NFL announced Friday that it is moving the start time for Sunday's Steelers/Chiefs game due to inclement weather.Kickoff will now be at 8:20 p.m. ET rather than 1:05 p.m. ET.The NFL said the move was "due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area."The forecast calls for ice to move into the area Friday, and persistent cold temperatures throughout Saturday and Sunday. Additional precipitation is expected Sunday, though mostly in the form of rain."Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday," the NFL said in a statement.The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers, the statement concluded.