SPORTS

NFL moves Steelers/Chiefs kickoff time

The NFL Logo is seen on the field before the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mat Otero)

The NFL announced Friday that it is moving the start time for Sunday's Steelers/Chiefs game due to inclement weather.

Kickoff will now be at 8:20 p.m. ET rather than 1:05 p.m. ET.

The NFL said the move was "due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area."

The forecast calls for ice to move into the area Friday, and persistent cold temperatures throughout Saturday and Sunday. Additional precipitation is expected Sunday, though mostly in the form of rain.

"Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. ET start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday," the NFL said in a statement.

The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers, the statement concluded.
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsnfl
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to fight on May 6
Bryce Harper reaches $13.625M deal with Nationals
NFL pushes back Steelers-Chiefs to Sunday night, cites forecast
Jordy Nelson out Sunday vs. Cowboys
More Sports
Top Stories
Manner of death for fmr. NJ hospital CEO changed
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
Bucks school district apologizes for "adult content" in homework
Congress OKs first step to dismantle 'Obamacare'
Health insurance data breach affects thousands in Delaware
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Show More
Man and woman robbed on Schuylkill River Trail
Feds: Philly police progressing after deadly force concerns
Teen girl killed in Poconos skiing accident
Paralyzed detective who forgave shooter eulogized as hero
Driver critically injured in Frankford crash
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos