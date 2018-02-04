EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3029594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NFL players give Super Bowl predictions on the NFL Honors red carpet

NFL players arrived on the red carpet Saturday night dressed to the nines for the NFL Honors.While they may not be participating in Sunday's big game, they each had their own thoughts on what the outcome will be -- or what they hope it will be.Action News Sports Reporter Jamie Apody was on the red carpet, asking players what their predictions are for Sunday's game.------