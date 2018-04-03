Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) goes up for a shot during the championship game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio.

After Donte DiVincenzo scored the most points in National Championship game history by a non-starter Monday night, the Villanova sophomore was able to score the cover of 'Sports Illustrated.'"Donte's Epic" and "The Perfect Performance" is how the magazine describes DiVincenzo's play during the Final Four championship.'Sports Illustrated' also calls Villanova "The Perfect Program" on the cover image released Tuesday morning.The magazine, dated April 9, 2018, shows DiVincenzo in the process of scoring a career-high 31 points against Michigan in the Wildcats' 79-62 victory."DiVencenzo dropped 31 on Michigan (off the bench) to help the Wildcats cruise to a second title in three seasons," the cover's caption reads.DiVincenzo, 21, is a graduate of Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware. His teammates have given him the nicknames of the 'Big Ragu' and the Michael Jordan of Delaware.The Delaware native became the first non-starter to win most outstanding player of the Final Four since Luke Hancock in 2013 Louisville, and the first player with a 30-point NCAA championship game since Miles Simon of Arizona in 1997 against Kentucky.------The Associated Press contributed to this report.------