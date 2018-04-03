VILLANOVA

Villanova's DiVincenzo scores the cover of Sports Illustrated

(Sports Illustrated)

SAN ANTONIO (WPVI) --
After Donte DiVincenzo scored the most points in National Championship game history by a non-starter Monday night, the Villanova sophomore was able to score the cover of 'Sports Illustrated.'

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) goes up for a shot during the championship game of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio.


"Donte's Epic" and "The Perfect Performance" is how the magazine describes DiVincenzo's play during the Final Four championship.

'Sports Illustrated' also calls Villanova "The Perfect Program" on the cover image released Tuesday morning.



The magazine, dated April 9, 2018, shows DiVincenzo in the process of scoring a career-high 31 points against Michigan in the Wildcats' 79-62 victory.

EMBED More News Videos

Donte DiVincenzo breaks out in starring role vs Michigan. Kanya Whitworth reports during Good Morning America on April 3, 2018.


"DiVencenzo dropped 31 on Michigan (off the bench) to help the Wildcats cruise to a second title in three seasons," the cover's caption reads.

Donte DiVincenzo breaks out in starring role vs Michigan
Donte DiVincenzo's biggest contribution to Villanova's 2016 national championship was made at practice, often playing the role of the opponents' best player.


DiVincenzo, 21, is a graduate of Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware. His teammates have given him the nicknames of the 'Big Ragu' and the Michael Jordan of Delaware.

EMBED More News Videos

Ducis Rodgers speaks with Wildcats after victory on April 2, 2018.



The Delaware native became the first non-starter to win most outstanding player of the Final Four since Luke Hancock in 2013 Louisville, and the first player with a 30-point NCAA championship game since Miles Simon of Arizona in 1997 against Kentucky.
EMBED More News Videos

Hear it from Jim: Villanova are national champions. Jim Gardner and Jamie Apody report during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 3, 2018.



------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
