PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Oh baby! Phillies fan makes great catch while holding child

The most impressive catch at Monday night's Phillies game wasn't made by a player - not even visiting Dodger Chase Utley - but by a fan in the stands.

It was the bottom of the 9th inning when Maikel Franco hit his second homer of the night.

A few fans reached for the ball, but one man who was holding a baby was the one who made the catch.

Those around him cheered, as he showed off the ball, still safely holding the baby.

The man's identity is not yet known, but he joins a list of other fans to steal the show while holding a child.



It was back in May 2015 when Mike Capko of Conshohocken made a barehanded catch of his own. Capko had his 7-month-old son strapped to his chest when he caught a foul ball hit by New York Mets' Daniel Murphy.

"It hurt - I mean my hand is a little sore. He crushed that ball but something like that you have a natural reaction and it worked out great," Capko told Action News at the time.
EMBED More News Videos

A daring dad at the Phillies game on Mother's Day caught a hard hit foul ball with his son strapped to his chest.



In June 2016, Phillies fan Brian Kucharick was holding his young daughter on his arm and a tray of food in one hand when a ball came toward him in June 2016.

EMBED More News Videos

Perhaps the best play for Phillies fans at Thursday night's game against the Blue Jays took place not on the field, but in the stands.



And while we're at it, though he was not carrying a child, in May 2014, Phillies beer vendor Earl Chaney was all over the highlight reels when he caught a foul ball hit by Carlos Ruiz in his bucket!

EMBED More News Videos

The beer man did a little more than selling brews at the Phillies game.


Chaney told the Phillies broadcast team he was not looking to catch the ball, it just landed right in the bucket.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Diamondbacks to face patient producer Hoskins of Phillies
Pivetta, Williams lead Phillies past Diamondbacks 5-2
Peralta's homer in 14th lifts Dbacks over Phillies 3-2
Ahmed doing it all as D-backs host Phillies
Lance Lynn stops bleeding for Yankees by blanking White Sox
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
Diamondbacks to face patient producer Hoskins of Phillies
More Sports
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News