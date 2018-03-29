PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Opening Day: Phillies eager to start new era

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during batting practice at baseball spring training camp, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By PAUL NEWBERRY
ATLANTA --
The Philadelphia Phillies are eager to get started on a new, winning era.

For the Atlanta Braves, opening day still feels like it's a few weeks away.

The NL East rivals begin the season Thursday at 2-year-old SunTrust Park, where Julio Teheran will make his fifth straight opening day start for the Braves against Philadelphia's Aaron Nola.

The Phillies are coming off their fifth straight losing season, a 96-loss debacle that left them at the bottom of the division, but all signs points to a team on the rise .

Stocked with young talent on the big league roster and plenty of top prospects in the minors, Philadelphia began to fill in the gaps from its long rebuilding job. The team doled out a three-year, $75 million contract to 2015 Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta . First baseman Carlos Santana received a three-year, $60 million deal.

EMBED More News Videos

Reports: Phillies to sign Arrieta: Jeff Skversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 11, 2018



"The chemistry is coming together," said Nola, who will make his first opening day start after going 12-11 with a 3.54 ERA last season. "The guys are coming together well. We respect the older guys who've come in here and what they've already done and we're lucky to have them on our team."

While the Phillies are eager to move up, the Braves are still a team in transition.

Alex Anthopoulos took over as general manager after John Coppolella was fired - and banned for life by Major League Baseball - for ignoring rules on signing international players, an embarrassing scandal that also cost Atlanta several top prospects and will prevent the team from bargaining at full strength for Latin American players until 2021.

The Braves are coming off their fourth straight losing season (72-90) and still appear at least a year or two away from being a serious playoff contender.

But hope is on the way.

Twenty-year-old Ronald Acuna is perhaps baseball's top prospect , an outfielder who hit .325 with 21 homers, 82 RBIs and 44 stolen bases while working his way up from Class A to Triple-A last season. He continued to dazzle in the Arizona Fall League, then sent the hype into overdrive by batting .432 with four homers in spring training.

Acuna is clearly ready for the big leagues , but he'll be right up the road at Triple-A Gwinnett until at least April 13. By delaying his big league debut, the Braves push back Acuna's eligibility for free agency by a full year - the same sort of contractual skullduggery that the Chicago Cubs pulled on Kris Bryant.

"Naturally, I was a little disappointed, but that isn't going to deter me at all from my work ethic or stop me at all," Acuna said through an interpreter. "I'm going to keep working as hard and do everything I can and keep giving my all and keep looking forward."

For now, it feels like Atlanta is simply biding time until Acuna's much-anticipated debut .

"He's a special guy. Everybody knows that," Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte said. "Hopefully he's going to help us a lot to win a lot of games, but right now I'm trying to focus on what we have. The future will dictate what comes. Right now I just want to worry about winning the games we can. He's not with us right now."

The Phillies have their own high-profile prospect.

His time is now.

Scott Kingery already signed a six-year contract through the 2023 season , with three more years of club options, without ever playing a game in the big leagues. The 23-year-old is expected to take on a super sub role in Philadelphia after playing second base, third base and the outfield during spring training.

Phillies sign top prospect Scott Kingery
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed Scott Kingery to a six-year contract through the 2023 season, General Manager Matt Klentak announced Sunday.


Kingery's historic contract is yet another sign that the Phillies are ready to contend again.

"It's great to have that positive vibe," center fielder Odubel Herrera said. "You want guys to be optimistic and know we can win games."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
'Past the rebuilding' Phillies open at home of the Braves
Phillies' Jake Arrieta says no soreness after second spring training start
Phillies to honor Jim Thome on 400th home run anniversary
Phils' Scott Kingery celebrates $24M, 6-year deal with homer
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Embiid injured but 76ers down Knicks for 8th straight win
Provorov's goal, assist help Flyers to 2-1 win over Avs
Joel Embiid hurt after colliding with Markelle Fultz, taken to hospital
'Past the rebuilding' Phillies open at home of the Braves
More Sports
Top Stories
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Embiid hurt by accidental head butt
'Nova hits the road to the Final Four
Montco authorities bust international drug operation
AccuWeather: Surge of spring warmth for a day
Investigation reveals more about owner of building in deadly fire
Wilmington house fire claims second victim
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Show More
Wife of man arrested in Mexico with Allentown teen files for divorce
Former Disney star joins White House press team
Head of VA is out, Trump to replace him with personal physician
2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Tim Piazza death case
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos