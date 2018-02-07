SEPTA warns, however, that there may be fewer tickets than indicated by the time you arrive at the station.
The site also says an additional 4,000 tickets will be made available at 10:30 a.m. at Cornwells Heights, Media, Lansdale, Philmont, Langhorne, Doylestown, Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase.
SEPTA says these day passes do not guarantee a ride if the system is at capacity. If you are unable to use it, the pass is still good for 180 days.
A number of people trying to find rides to the parade were having trouble, as stations were quickly running out of passes.
People were out way before sunrise to try and buy some of the 50,000 SEPTA one-day Independence Passes to Center City for the parade at a cost of $10.
Hopeful commuters told Action News that SEPTA already sold out of the passes at stations across the suburbs.
But others had better luck at the stations in Center City.
One-day passes replenished at Suburban Station after running out this morning. Lines are much shorter now. Passes still available--for now! @6abc pic.twitter.com/ztb32qMhJn— Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) February 7, 2018
Some people at the Paoli Station in Chester County were upset that they were leaving emptyhanded.
"We got here a little after 4 a.m. We got in line, great time in line, got up to go inside to get the tickets, and they told us they were sold out. So now we're stuck without tickets, no way to get into the city, no way to celebrate with our great Philadelphia Eagles," Kevin Howell of Paoli said.
Even the young fans felt the frustration.
"We get here like 4:30 a.m. and we're around that corner, and everybody is saying they were sold out. I got super mad. It was just annoying," Ian Thir of Glenmoore, Pa. said.
The TMA Bucks Transit Commuter Store in Bucks County tells Action News they sold out of the passes and will not be getting more for the day.
The @tmabucks Transit Commuter Store in #BucksCounty has SOLD OUT of @SEPTAPHILLY One Day Independence Passes & will NOT be getting more today! Here is a link of #SEPTA ticket offices with extended hours today: https://t.co/RZqEPek1Sa #EaglesParade @CourierTimes @levittownnow pic.twitter.com/JXjokh63H8— TMA Bucks (@tmabucks) February 7, 2018
Action News contacted SEPTA officials Wednesday morning. They say passes are still available at stations in the city: Jefferson, Suburban, and 30th Street stations.
Long lines at Suburban Station in Center City as people wait to purchase their one-day pass for the #eagles championship celebrations tomorrow @6abc pic.twitter.com/gWe2QcH3TH— Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) February 7, 2018
The Action Cam captured long lines forming at Suburban Station.
On social media, SEPTA responded to commuter concerns, alerting them they may need to go into the city to get the passes.
