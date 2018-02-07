  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
SEPTA website shows Eagles Super Bowl parade ticket availability

Long lines, no passes for Eagles parade hopefuls. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on Feburary 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For frustrated fans trying to find SEPTA day passes to the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Thursday, the transit agency has a website available showing ticket availability.

SEPTA warns, however, that there may be fewer tickets than indicated by the time you arrive at the station.

The site also says an additional 4,000 tickets will be made available at 10:30 a.m. at Cornwells Heights, Media, Lansdale, Philmont, Langhorne, Doylestown, Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase.

For that SEPTA website, CLICK OR TAP HERE.

SEPTA says these day passes do not guarantee a ride if the system is at capacity. If you are unable to use it, the pass is still good for 180 days.

For SEPTA's full plan for the Eagles parade on Thursday, CLICK OR TAP HERE.

A number of people trying to find rides to the parade were having trouble, as stations were quickly running out of passes.

People were out way before sunrise to try and buy some of the 50,000 SEPTA one-day Independence Passes to Center City for the parade at a cost of $10.

SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 6, 2018.



Hopeful commuters told Action News that SEPTA already sold out of the passes at stations across the suburbs.

But others had better luck at the stations in Center City.


Some people at the Paoli Station in Chester County were upset that they were leaving emptyhanded.

"We got here a little after 4 a.m. We got in line, great time in line, got up to go inside to get the tickets, and they told us they were sold out. So now we're stuck without tickets, no way to get into the city, no way to celebrate with our great Philadelphia Eagles," Kevin Howell of Paoli said.

Even the young fans felt the frustration.

"We get here like 4:30 a.m. and we're around that corner, and everybody is saying they were sold out. I got super mad. It was just annoying," Ian Thir of Glenmoore, Pa. said.

Getting to the parade: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 6, 2018



The TMA Bucks Transit Commuter Store in Bucks County tells Action News they sold out of the passes and will not be getting more for the day.



Action News contacted SEPTA officials Wednesday morning. They say passes are still available at stations in the city: Jefferson, Suburban, and 30th Street stations.



The Action Cam captured long lines forming at Suburban Station.

On social media, SEPTA responded to commuter concerns, alerting them they may need to go into the city to get the passes.

For full details on SEPTA's plan for the Championship Parade, click here.

