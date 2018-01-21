From @PhillyPolice: due to #Eagles NFC Championship Game, there will NO PARKING on Broad St, from South St to Stadium Complex Area. Includes NB/SB lanes AND the median strip. In effect Sunday, Jan 21st at 2pm to Monday, Jan 22 at 3am. "NO PARKING" signs will be posted pic.twitter.com/hyAO1wP0lA — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 19, 2018

.@PhillyPolice officer is out early hanging signs advising of the parking ban on Frankford at Cottman beginning at 3pm. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ZE2mFOPWHW — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 21, 2018

Parking restrictions in effect during game. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2018.

Philadelphia police say there will be no parking allowed on Broad Street from South Street to the stadium complex starting Sunday afternoon ahead of the NFC Championship game betwe

Parking restrictions, security increased ahead of game. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2018.

Across the city Sunday afternoon, safety measures will go into place prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.Starting Sunday at 2 p.m. until Monday at 3 a.m., there is no parking on Broad Street from South Street to the Stadium Complex, that includes the northbound and southbound sides and the medians.There is also a parking ban at Frankford and Cottman avenues from 3 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.There will also be increased security at historic hotspots like the Frankford and Cottman intersection and South Broad Street.Kickoff is set at 6:40 p.m.------