Parking restrictions around Philadelphia during Eagles game

Parking restrictions, added security for NFC Championship Game.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Across the city Sunday afternoon, safety measures will go into place prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

Starting Sunday at 2 p.m. until Monday at 3 a.m., there is no parking on Broad Street from South Street to the Stadium Complex, that includes the northbound and southbound sides and the medians.


There is also a parking ban at Frankford and Cottman avenues from 3 p.m. Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday.



There will also be increased security at historic hotspots like the Frankford and Cottman intersection and South Broad Street.

Parking restrictions in effect during game.



Kickoff is set at 6:40 p.m.


Parking restrictions, security increased ahead of game.



