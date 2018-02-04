  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Parking restrictions for Broad Street begin Sunday afternoon ahead of Super Bowl

Philly preps for Super Bowl. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Parking restrictions for Broad Street begin Sunday afternoon, ahead of the Super Bowl, Philadelphia police announced.

The restrictions begin at 2 p.m. Sunday and end at 3 a.m. Monday.

Parking restrictions begin Sunday. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 3, 2018.


They include:

-No parking on Broad Street from Arch to Pine and around City Hall

-No parking on Broad Street from Dickinson to Oregon Avenue

The restrictions include both the northbound and southbound sides along with the median strip.

Police say 'no parking' signs will be placed along the affected route.

Preprations for the big game also includes fighting back against speculation about tactics - and misinformation.

Police announce Broad St. parking restrictions for Super Bowl. Vernon Odom has those details and more about Philly security plans during Action News at 5pm on February 2, 2018.



For example, businesses near City Hall will not be asked to close early on Super Bowl Sunday.

"There's an opportunity for people to make money. We're not asking any businesses to close, I don't know where that came from. They have the right to be open and we're going to protect
those businesses," said Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Another rumor: that light poles will be greased with gear oil to prevent climbing, unlike the Crisco that was used for the NFC Championship.

"We're not using gear oil," Ross said. "We're not telling you what we are using as well, but it is not gear oil."

