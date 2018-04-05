SCHOOL THREAT

Patriots' Edelman reports school threat made on Instagram

School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.

The New York Times reports Edelman received a message from a concerned Instagram follower late last month who told him about the threat to "shoot up" a school in the comments section of his account.

Edelman notified his assistant, Shannen Moen, who called police and they tracked down a 14-year-old boy in Michigan who admitted to posting the threat about his middle school.

Police officials say the boy was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.

Edelman called the man who tipped him off "the real hero" and says he plans to send him a gift.

