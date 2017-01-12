SPORTS

Philadelphia 76ers on best run in 3 years
There's a different feeling around the Philadelphia 76ers right now. (WPVI)

CAMDEN --
There's a different feeling around the Philadelphia 76ers right now.

They've won four of their last five games.

It's their best run since Coach Brett Brown's first season when their active roster looked completely different.

"It's a whole lot of fun. Just the way the crowd erupted last night. Those are always the special feelings you'll remember for a long time," 76ers center Nerlens Noel said.

The 76ers are now seven games out of the final playoff spot looking to keep this run alive.

"It was a whole theme of this morning's film session. How do you get better? How do you get greedy?" Brown said.

This is the 76ers best stretch in three years. They have come a long way, but Brown reminded everyone Thursday morning, they still have a long way to go.

For starters, their next four are all against playoff teams and, over this winning stretch, Jahlil Okafor has barely played. He has played 10 total minutes and has sat out the last three games.

"Jahlil has taken a little bit of a hit. That disturbs me. He hasn't let the disappointment of him not receiving a lot of minutes distract from the team," Brown said.

"My confidence will never waiver. I've been doing this my entire life and I've been very successful doing this, as well. You know who I am, keep working hard, and doing as much as I can to stay ready," Okafor said.

The 76ers appear to be ready for a bright future, which will include first round pick Ben Simmons who has still yet to play a game.
