  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SUPER BOWL

Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles honored at 76ers game. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles' whirlwind Super Bowl celebration continued at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night.

Several Eagles were honored during the Philadelphia 76ers game including guard Brandon Brooks and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.


They were invited to ring the ceremonial bell prior to the game.



Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky caught up with Vaitai to talk about the love the team has been getting.

"It's great, just to have that trophy here with us, to be the first team in franchise history to win the Super Bowl, I'm just super grateful," Vaitai said.

The 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 115-102.


It was also the 32nd Annual PAL Night at the 76ers game.

Action News President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica is on the PAL board. He smiled as he held onto one of three large checks made out to organization.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super BowlPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
5-year-old Pa. girl gets Eagles casts after surgery
Eagles players take over late-night TV
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
5-year-old Pa. girl gets Eagles casts after surgery
Eagles players take over late-night TV
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
More Sports
Top Stories
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
AccuWeather: Winter Mix Early, Rainy This Afternoon
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
Street closures, parking restrictions for Eagles Super Bowl parade
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
PATCO releases Eagles Super Bowl parade schedule
Show More
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
Eagles players take over late-night TV
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space
5-year-old Pa. girl gets Eagles casts after surgery
More News
Top Video
Parents divided on whether or not schools should close Thursday
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
Eagles players take over late-night TV
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
More Video