Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game

Out hanging with my dudes at the @sixers game pic.twitter.com/9WEdq2S7Z3 — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) February 7, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles' whirlwind Super Bowl celebration continued at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night.Several Eagles were honored during the Philadelphia 76ers game including guard Brandon Brooks and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.They were invited to ring the ceremonial bell prior to the game.Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky caught up with Vaitai to talk about the love the team has been getting."It's great, just to have that trophy here with us, to be the first team in franchise history to win the Super Bowl, I'm just super grateful," Vaitai said.The 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 115-102.It was also the 32nd Annual PAL Night at the 76ers game.Action News President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica is on the PAL board. He smiled as he held onto one of three large checks made out to organization.------