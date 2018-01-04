Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets go on sale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2827157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eagles fans have mixed reaction on team. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 26, 2017.

Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round playoff game went on sale this morning, and quickly sold out!Tickets became available at 10 a.m.General ticket prices ranged from $105 to $185 and standing room only tickets are $80.The Eagles will play their Divisional Round playoff game against one of the NFC-winning Wild Card teams on either Saturday, January 13 or Sunday, January 14.The specific date and time will be determined by the NFL in the coming days.------