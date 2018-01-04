SPORTS

Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets go on sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round playoff game went on sale this morning, and quickly sold out!

Tickets became available at 10 a.m.

General ticket prices ranged from $105 to $185 and standing room only tickets are $80.

The Eagles will play their Divisional Round playoff game against one of the NFC-winning Wild Card teams on either Saturday, January 13 or Sunday, January 14.

The specific date and time will be determined by the NFL in the coming days.

