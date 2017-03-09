Philadelphia Eagles release LB Connor Barwin

Connor Barwin's Eagles Resume:



?4 Years

?64 games

?31.5 sacks (T-13th in PHI)

?2nd team AP All-Pro (2014)

?2014 Pro Bowler (14.5 sacks) pic.twitter.com/ToJETvPFLp — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 9, 2017

The Philadelphia Eagles have released fan favorite linebacker Connor Barwin, as they continue their off season moves to reshape the team.The decision to release Barwin will save the team roughly $7.75 million.Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman released a statement on Twitter which reads:"Connor Barwin is a tremendous teammate, player and an even better person. He represented the Philadelphia Eagles with class and integrity for the past four seasons and we appreciate his efforts both on and off the field. It's rare to come across a player who invests so much of himself in the locker room, as a leader on the field, and with his relentless work ethic. His work in the community will have a lasting impact on our city that we can all be very proud of. Obviously this was a difficult decision for us but we wish him and his family all the best. On behalf of all of us we just wanted to say thank you and we all hope that our paths cross again in the future."As for Barwin, he posted a message to his fans and the city, saying: "Thank you Philadelphia from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me and for being the amazing."------