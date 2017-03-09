SPORTS

Philadelphia Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to a one year contract.

The news comes on the same day the Eagles announced the release of fan favorite linebacker Connor Barwin, and the signing of another veteran wide receiver, Torrey Smith. The Eagles have also agreed to terms with guard Chance Warmac, formerly with the Titans.



The decision to release Barwin saves the team roughly $7.75 million. Smith's deal is for 3 years and reportedly worth $15 million.


Barwin played four seasons for the Eagles after spending the first four in Houston. He had 14 1/2 sacks in 2014 and went to the Pro Bowl.

But Barwin had 12 sacks combined over the past two seasons and struggled last year when he moved from linebacker to the defensive line after the Eagles switched to a 4-3 system.

The move gives Philadelphia more money to sign free agents.

Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman released a statement on Twitter about Barwin's departure, which reads:

"Connor Barwin is a tremendous teammate, player and an even better person. He represented the Philadelphia Eagles with class and integrity for the past four seasons and we appreciate his efforts both on and off the field. It's rare to come across a player who invests so much of himself in the locker room, as a leader on the field, and with his relentless work ethic. His work in the community will have a lasting impact on our city that we can all be very proud of. Obviously this was a difficult decision for us but we wish him and his family all the best. On behalf of all of us we just wanted to say thank you and we all hope that our paths cross again in the future."


As for Barwin, he posted a message to his fans and the city, saying: "Thank you Philadelphia from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me and for being the amazing."


Barwin started all 64 regular-season games in his four years with the Eagles and leaves Philadelphia tied for 13th in team history with 31 1/2 sacks.

------

Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.

------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sports Flash: Eagles' needs in free agency
Former Bears WR Alshon Jeffery heading to Eagles
Eagles release DE Connor Barwin to free up cap space
Torrey Smith agrees to three-year contract with Eagles
More Sports
Top Stories
Snow Developing Overnight
LIVE: Drone 6 in the air over Hunting Park
Dozens of historic human remains unearthed in Old City
Drug suspect in custody after police chase, crash in North Philly
Jury selection in trial of alleged Pa. trooper killer Eric Frein
Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in Mercer Co.
Daring rescue of elderly woman from NJ train tracks
Show More
2 suspects ID'd after chase, crash involving Pa. troopers
WikiLeaks to give tech companies early access to next hacking docs: Assange
Police: Dog shot, killed after biting officer in SW Philadelphia
Final farewell for Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka
Wilmington shooting leaves man critical
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos