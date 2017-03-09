Philadelphia Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to a one year contract.The news comes on the same day the Eagles announced the release of fan favorite linebacker Connor Barwin, and the signing of another veteran wide receiver, Torrey Smith. The Eagles have also agreed to terms with guard Chance Warmac, formerly with the Titans.The decision to release Barwin saves the team roughly $7.75 million. Smith's deal is for 3 years and reportedly worth $15 million.Barwin played four seasons for the Eagles after spending the first four in Houston. He had 14 1/2 sacks in 2014 and went to the Pro Bowl.But Barwin had 12 sacks combined over the past two seasons and struggled last year when he moved from linebacker to the defensive line after the Eagles switched to a 4-3 system.The move gives Philadelphia more money to sign free agents.Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman released a statement on Twitter about Barwin's departure, which reads:"Connor Barwin is a tremendous teammate, player and an even better person. He represented the Philadelphia Eagles with class and integrity for the past four seasons and we appreciate his efforts both on and off the field. It's rare to come across a player who invests so much of himself in the locker room, as a leader on the field, and with his relentless work ethic. His work in the community will have a lasting impact on our city that we can all be very proud of. Obviously this was a difficult decision for us but we wish him and his family all the best. On behalf of all of us we just wanted to say thank you and we all hope that our paths cross again in the future."As for Barwin, he posted a message to his fans and the city, saying: "Thank you Philadelphia from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me and for being the amazing."Barwin started all 64 regular-season games in his four years with the Eagles and leaves Philadelphia tied for 13th in team history with 31 1/2 sacks.------Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.------