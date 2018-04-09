PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Philadelphia Flyers release playoff schedule

Flyers playoff schedule begins Wednesday. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philly, are you ready for playoff hockey?

The Philadelphia Flyers begin Round 1 of the NHL playoffs in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

The second game is Friday in Pittsburgh.

Both Game 1 and Game 2 are 7 p.m. start times.

Game 3 is in Philadelphia on Sunday with a 3 p.m. puck drop.

The series stays in Philly for Game 4 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

And if necessary, Game 5 returns to Pittsburgh on Friday, April 20.

Game 6 would be in Philadelphia on Sunday, April 22.

And a decisive Game 7 would finish the series in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, April 24.



