Philadelphia Flyers trade Mark Streit to Tampa Bay

Flyers trade defenseman Mark Streit to Tampa Bay for forward Valtteri Filppula + 4th rounder in 2017 Draft & a conditional 2017 7th rounder pic.twitter.com/hAMVT8rowo — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 1, 2017

The #Flyers acquired F Valtteri Filppula, #TBL 4th round, & conditional 7th round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft ? https://t.co/6ywmBLmA9o pic.twitter.com/kaFE1ap6Sb — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 1, 2017

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded defenseman Mark Streit to the Tampa Bay Lightning.The team made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.In exchange, the Flyers have acquired forward Valtteri Filppula, Tampa Bay's 4th round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and a conditional 7th round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.Earlier in the day, the Flyers agreed to multi-year contract extensions with forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and goaltender Michal Neuvirth.------