  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
SPORTS

Philadelphia Flyers trade Mark Streit to Tampa Bay

Philadelphia Flyers' Mark Streit in action during an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Flyers have traded defenseman Mark Streit to the Tampa Bay Lightning.



The team made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

In exchange, the Flyers have acquired forward Valtteri Filppula, Tampa Bay's 4th round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and a conditional 7th round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.



Earlier in the day, the Flyers agreed to multi-year contract extensions with forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and goaltender Michal Neuvirth.

------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyers
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Mayor Kenney assists Globetrotters in City Hall trick shot
Flyers acquire forward Valtteri Filppula from Lightning for Mark Streit
Sixers' Joel Embiid out for rest of season with torn meniscus
76ers: Joel Embiid out for rest of the season
More Sports
Top Stories
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
76ers: Joel Embiid out for rest of the season
AccuWeather: Warm Wednesday then cooler temps
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
AP Exclusive: Accountants in Oscar flub off the show
NAACP seeks review in Center City building collapse
Show More
Cape May sheriff's office seeks to enforce immigration law
Police investigate suspicious death of 77-year-old victim
7 Baltimore officers arrested on robbery, other charges
Storm system that killed 3 in Midwest rumbles eastward
Trump gives GOP leaders rallying cry, roadmap for change
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos