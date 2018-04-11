SPORTS

Philadelphia names street after Joe Frazier

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly to name street after Joe Frazier. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on April 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The city of Philadelphia is honoring boxing legend Smokin' Joe Frazier by naming a street after him.

Frazier's family and legendary local boxer Bernard Hopkins are expected to attend a special renaming ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia will now be Joe Frazier Boulevard.

Frazier hailed from Philadelphia, going on to become a hall of fame boxer who won Olympic gold in 1964.

He was honored with a statue by the city in 2015.

Frazier died from liver cancer in 2011.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsphilly newsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ben Simmons dishes on his rookie season, Sixers' success and LeBron
Villanova guard Jalen Brunson declares for NBA draft
#PHILAUnite: 76ers unveil playoff logo seen throughout city
1st Round Rivalry: Flyers meet Penguins in playoffs
More Sports
Top Stories
Police ID Easter Sunday murder suspect
Victim dies after shooting near West Chester University ID'd
Cyber stalking bill inspired by Bucks County case
Consumer Reports: Paying less for prescription drugs
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Crews work to repair potholes across the region
Crash involving SEPTA bus in Tioga-Nicetown
Controlled burn at Valley Forge Nat'l Historic Park
Show More
Fire at old Inquirer building for 2nd day in a row
Suspects sought for restaurant robbery in South Philly
Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe
Ryan bows out: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Zuckerberg: Social media regulation 'inevitable'
More News