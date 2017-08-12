The Philadelphia Soul beat the Baltimore Brigade 69-54 Saturday afternoon to advance to the ArenaBowl where they will defend their AFL title.
Quarterback Dan Raudabaugh threw for 324 yards and nine touchdowns and Darrius Reynolds scored six, a playoff record.
The Soul host this year's championship game at the Wells Fargo Center against the winner of Monday night's game between the Tampa Bay Storm (10-4) and the Cleveland Gladiators (5-9).
Home field has been good for the Soul, they have won 17 straight in Philadelphia.
The game is Saturday, August 26.
Philadelphia Soul advance to ArenaBowl to defend title
PHILADELPHIA SOUL
More Philadelphia Soul
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News