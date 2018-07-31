Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired catcher Wilson Ramos in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.Ramos was named to his second career All-Star team earlier this month. He is batting .297 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBI and a .834 OPS in 78 games this season.This is the 30-year-old's ninth season in the majors, having spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Rays.-----