Phillies' female fans day at the ballpark

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Phillies tradition continued Wednesday as devoted female fans gathered at the ballpark.
On Wednesday, 140 women from across the Delaware Valley decked out in Phillies gear lined up for a day any fan would consider a dream come true.
"I've been a Phillies fan since I was five-years-old before we even had a TV," Katherine Millard of North Cape May, New Jersey said.
"Big fan. I get my beer, my ice tea or whatever and sit every night and watch the game," Lisa Connelly of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania said.
It's the Phillies Baseball 101 clinic and luncheon for women at Citizens Bank Park.
The 24th such event since 2007.
Katie Dyer of Lower Macungie and Natalie Foster of Bethlehem are good friends.
They could barely contain their excitement.
"I'm out of my socks right now," said Foster.
The day is jam packed with all things Phillies from a tour of the clubhouse, a clinic with the team coaches and a meet and greet with the team chef and trainer.
Then there was the opportunity to take something home.
When Diane Irvin of Macungie was asked what are you hoping to win here? "Anything I can win," she said.
"It's such an amazing fan base. If you're here at this event you see how knowledgeable these women are, so it was a great way when we first started this to reach out to the women," Maryann Moyer, Director of Community Initiatives said.
For some diehard fans, this has become an annual tradition. Take the Shot sisters, they're well known around these parts.
"This is either our 9th or 10th time," said Mary Wilk of Deptford, New Jersey.
Other loyal fans are well on their way to being long timers too.
"This is my second time it's so much fun," said Connelly.
If you'd like to participate in this event it's not too late. There's another one coming up in August and there are still tickets available for you.
For more information you can visit the Phillies Baseball 101.
