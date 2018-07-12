PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies' Hoskins to play in Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins gestures as he rounds the base after his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Nick Was)

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskin will participated in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Hoskins faces Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in the first round at Nationals Park.


The field was revealed Wednesday night.

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will take on Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy meets Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez, and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman faces Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

It's the second Home Run Derby for Harper, and the first for the rest of the field. Harper lost to Yoenis Cespedes in the 2013 final at Citi Field in New York.



Aguilar is the top seed with 23 homers. He also won the final NL roster spot on Wednesday for the All-Star Game.

Baez and Schwarber are the 18th pair of teammates to enter the same Derby. The Cubs also had two players in the competition in 2015 when Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo competed in Cincinnati.

The inclusion of Muncy gives the Dodgers a Derby participant for the fifth consecutive year. The 27-year-old Muncy has 21 homers this season in his first major league action since he hit two homers in 51 games with Oakland in 2016.

