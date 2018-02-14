PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies' Kapler looking to Pederson, Eagles as inspiration

Phillies players hit the field in Clearwater: Jeff Skyversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 13, 2018

By
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Phillies pitchers and catchers will be back on the field for the first day of spring training Wednesday morning.

New manager Gabe Kapler says he's not delusional, but believes the Phillies, who finished dead last a season ago, will be fighting for the National League East title.

Kapler said, even on Tuesday, there was a buzz in Clearwater, Florida.

His message to the team during the first official workout will be 'we can win.'

Kapler says he is inspired by the Eagles' Super Bowl season.

He believes the Eagles were able to go from worst to first, so why not the Phillies, too.

"We would be foolish to not take cues from what the Eagles accomplished. Not just over the last couple of weeks, but since the summer when Coach Pederson addressed the team and said, 'This is what the world thinks and this is who we think you are and what we think you are is really special.' I think if everyone on our roster takes a step forward, we have an opportunity to shock people and that is the message we're going to convey in camp," Kapler said.

Doug Pederson had a similar message to his Eagles players in training camp and Kapler will have the identical message when he talks to his pitchers and catchers.

Kapler says he watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl down in Florida and was inspired by the team.

Fans are hoping for another parade down Broad Street real soon.

