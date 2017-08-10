SPORTS

Phillies put personal touch on jerseys

You may really need a scorecard to tell who is who when the Phillies take the field for what is being dubbed "Players Weekend" at the end of August.

During the home stand with the Cubs, both teams will wear special jerseys with player nicknames on the back, instead of last names.

Both teams have tweeted previews of the jerseys.



Look for Torito, Nicky Dubs and Whitey (aka Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and Andres Blanco) to take the field for the Phillies. Some of the Cubs are showing a less creative side with Schwarbs (Kyle Schwarber), Tony (Anthony Rizzo) and Lester (Jon Lester).

Other unusual uniform tweaks that weekend will include sleeve patches displaying the names of people the players believed helped advance their careers, along with specially designed caps, gloves, bats and other pieces of gear.

Maikel Franco will be known as Compa F during Major League Baseball's Players Weekend



All of the jerseys will be auctioned off, raising money for the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. Fans can bid here: MLB.com/auctions.

Players weekend is August 25, 26 & 27 for all of Major League Baseball.

