Philly has the cheesesteak and Minneappolis has Jucy Lucy

Philly has the cheesesteak and Minneappolis has Jucy Lucy.

In Philly, it's a cheesesteak rivalry and in Minneapolis, it's the Jucy Lucy.

The grill is sizzling non-stop at Matt's bar.

It may look like just a regular cheeseburger, but this is a Jucy Lucy.

"We hand squeeze our patties so cheese becomes juicy lucified so that you have hot liquid cheese coming out of your burger," said Amy Feriancek of Matt's Bar.

Just like in Philadelphia, there's a battle over cheesesteaks, there's a battle here for who has the best Jucy Lucy.

Like Pat's and Genos, there's competition here between Matt's Bar and the 5-8 Club.

Matt's customer Kay Anderson has a piece of advice for those from the Delaware Valley

"If you're from Philly you get the Jucy Lucy with the melted cheese, hello," she said.

