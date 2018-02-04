  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO SUPER BOWL HALFTIME UPDATE
SUPER BOWL

Philly police ready for fan reaction after the Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly police ready for fans after Super Bowl ends. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 5pm on February 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are getting ready for any revelry during and after the Super Bowl.

In Center City on Sunday, barricades that may be needed once the game ends were already out on the sidewalks.

Also Sunday, Philadelphia police were greasing light poles with hydraulic fluid in an effort to prevent people from climbing them during any celebrations. It's expected to be a better deterrent than the Crisco that was used after the NFC Championship game two weeks ago.



One of the reasons? The hydraulic fluid is more water resistant, which is a big factor this rainy evening.

At Frankford and Cottman, a traditional gathering spot for city celebrations, the Streets Department was putting up LED lights on Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Lights, security, warnings ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 430pm on January 31, 2018.


The goal is to make the area brighter, and safer, in time for game day.

Local businesses are also making plans. Bars like the nearby Reales will have extra bouncers.

"About three or four on. They have reached out to more people just to make sure they have everything they need," said Megan Honczar.

In South Philadelphia, Chickie's and Pete's managers say they are prepared for crowds but aren't too concerned. They have several security personnel too.

The restaurant and bar hosted officials who were then to remind people about another Super Bowl night concern: drunk driving.

"There were 181 crashes last year. 17 of those were alcohol-related," said Ayanna Williams of PennDOT.

"This is not a message not to drink on Super Bowl Sunday. This is a message to drink responsibly," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Meanwhile, an Uber representative gave a tip about how to avoid price surging.

"If you want to plan ahead and try to avoid that, it might make sense to head to your celebration a bit early or stick around a little bit afterward," said Craig Ewer.

Another warning about the roads: Police are advising drivers to avoid streets in the city known for celebrations.

"We certainly aren't telling people to stay out of the city. Let me be clear, we are telling people to be mindful," said Commissioner Richard Ross. "People show up very quickly."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Super Bowl LII tracker: Live Eagles-Patriots updates, analysis, more
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Watch the big money ads from Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Super Bowl LII tracker: Live Eagles-Patriots updates, analysis, more
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
VIDEO: Jamie Apody's son predicts Super Bowl winner
Eagles fans in Mayfair hopeful for a big win
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
Action News updates from Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Philly police put hydraulic fluid on poles to prevent climbing
Eagles fans flock together in Minnesota
Minneapolis cold no match for Super Bowl-crazed Eagles fans
PHOTOS: Cold Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl
Show More
Eagles keep it light, but remain focused on Patriots
Eagles fans in Mayfair hopeful for a big win
Belief in the underdog: 4 separate $1 million bets placed on Eagles
Eagles players tweet on Super Bowl Sunday
Parking restrictions for Broad St. begin Sunday afternoon
More News
Top Video
Minn. couple celebrates Super Bowl with fund drive for Phila. non-profit
Chester County men win tickets to Super Bowl
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
More Video