SPORTS

Philadelphia police: We'll be ready for Super Bowl Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Commissioner Ross says city is ready for Super Bowl LII. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
No matter who wins the Super Bowl, Philadelphia police expect there to be a big reaction in the streets here at home.

That's why they already have a security plan in place.

Much of it is based on what happened last week when thousands of fans celebrated the Eagles' victory over the Vikings.

Police say they will have a large number of officers guarding against property damage and violence next Sunday night.

They plan to announce street closures and other safety measures at some point next week.

"Being optimistic of an Eagles victory, we know the crowds are likely to be much larger. As a result, we've got to make sure we're prepared, and we will be," said Commissioner Richard Ross.

Police are also working with SEPTA, which expects to be a primary source of transportation to and from Super Bowl watch-parties and the local bars.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportsphilly newsPhiladelphia Eaglessuper bowl 52
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Backup goalies expect to start for Devils, Flyers
Bulls, 76ers look to bounce back from tough defeats
Sixers beat Spurs 97-78, end 13-game skid in San Antonio
Action News' team heads to Minnesota for Super Bowl
More Sports
Top Stories
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Police: Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Andorra gas station
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
AccuWeather: Warm weekend with some rain
Police say Canadian billionaire, wife apparently murdered
Cosby lawyers: Prosecutors withheld, destroyed key evidence
$20K reward being offered for arrest in shooting death
Show More
Carbon monoxide sickens 26 kids in Philly school
Man found dead on tanning bed at NJ gym
VIDEO: NJ police officer nearly hit by passing car
Firefighters battle house blaze in Bridgeton
Businesses seeing green ahead of Super Bowl LII
More News
Top Video
Police say Canadian billionaire, wife apparently murdered
Action News' team heads to Minnesota for Super Bowl
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
Action News Update
More Video