Philly to name street after Joe Frazier

The city of Philadelphia is honoring boxing legend Smokin' Joe Frazier by naming a street after him.Frazier's family and legendary local boxer Bernard Hopkins are expected to attend a special renaming ceremony Wednesday afternoon.Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia will now be Joe Frazier Boulevard.Frazier hailed from Philadelphia, going on to become a hall of fame boxer who won Olympic gold in 1964.He was honored with a statue by the city in 2015.Frazier died from liver cancer in 2011.------