Philly to name street after Joe Frazier

'Joe Frazier Boulevard' unveiling in Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The city of Philadelphia is honoring boxing legend Smokin' Joe Frazier by naming a street after him.

Frazier's family and legendary local boxer Bernard Hopkins are expected to attend a special renaming ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia will now be Joe Frazier Boulevard.

Frazier hailed from Philadelphia, going on to become a hall of fame boxer who won Olympic gold in 1964.

He was honored with a statue by the city in 2015.

Frazier died from liver cancer in 2011.

