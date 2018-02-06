Phoenixville brewery wants to send 'Underdog Lager' to Eagles

A Chester County brewery is on a mission to get their special beer into the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.Stable 12 in Phoenixville released 2,700 cans of "Underdog Lager" on Friday.It sold out in just three and a half hours.The brewery did set aside fives cases in the event the Eagles beat the Patriots.Now that the Eagles are champions, they're hoping somehow to get the beer to the team in time for the parade on Thursday.------