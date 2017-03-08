Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
All-clear given after bomb threat at Jewish community center in Del.
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WOMEN ATHLETES
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WLS
Wednesday, March 08, 2017 10:42AM
Related Topics:
sports
sports
women
women athletes
history
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WOMEN ATHLETES
This Day in History: Tennis' 'Battle of the Sexes' showdown
More women athletes
SPORTS
Gudas has goal, 2 assists in Flyers' 6-3 win over Sabres
2nd Annual Philadelphia 76ers Youth Foundation Gala
Kris Jenkins, Villanova shooting for repeat
Roy Halladay to serve as Phillies' guest instructor at spring training
More Sports
Top Stories
All-clear given after bomb threat at Jewish community center in Del.
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
2 Phila. schools closed today after PECO substation fire
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
'Day Without a Woman' celebrates female power
The Statue of Liberty temporarily goes dark
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Windy and Mild Today
Show More
Victim ambushed, shot and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
WikiLeaks docs allege CIA can hack smartphones, and expose Frankfurt listening post
Man on life support after Germantown shooting, crash
Train hits bus, killing 4; rescuers cut through wreckage
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
The Oscars
FYI Philly
Visions
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia