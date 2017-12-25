PHILADELPHIA --Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz was seen walking on crutches with head coach Doug Pederson before the Monday Night Football game against the Oakland Raiders on Christmas.
Carson Wentz sighting on the field. If they announce him and put him up on the big screen the place will go INSANE #Eagles— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 26, 2017
Carson Wentz on crutches on the field pregame talking to head coach Doug Pederson#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/DDzLBVgE64— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 26, 2017
