SPORTS

PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before Monday Night Football game

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Philadelphia Eagles&#39; Carson Wentz walks with head coach Doug Pederson before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo&#47;Michael Perez)</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz was seen walking on crutches with head coach Doug Pederson before the Monday Night Football game against the Oakland Raiders on Christmas.


