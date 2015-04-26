SPORTS

PHOTOS: Happy birthday Phillie Phanatic!

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The “Phillie Phanatic” jumps on the back of Atlanta Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba during a pre-game warmup before double header at night on Tuesday, July 12, 1983 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/ Rusty Kennedy)</span></div>
Celebrate the Phillie Phanatic's birthday by taking a look at photos throughout his career.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Phillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News