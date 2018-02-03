SUPER BOWL

Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 52

EMBED </>More Videos

Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 52. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 3, 2018. (WPVI)

Pink is not going to let the flu stop her from singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. At least, she's hoping it won't.

The singer, who is from Doylestown, Bucks County, and a Philadelphia Eagles fan, posted on Instagram that she is "trying to practice the flu away."

Pink says since watching Whitney Houston perform the Anthem in 1991, it has been one of her dreams to sing the song.

"And now my chance has finally come," Pink wrote. "I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare."

Pink calls singing the National Anthem "one of the biggest honors" of her life.

"...singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do," Pink wrote.

She says though her two children got her into this mess, they can cough at her for the rest of their lives. "If it's a contest, babies, you win," Pink wrote.

She ended her message with a hashtag of "If I can sing, I'm going to kill it.



Read her full message:

Trying to practice the flu away. I've been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can't write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it's a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
NFL players give Super Bowl predictions on the NFL Honors red carpet
Super Bowl halftime show won't include a Prince hologram
Belief in the underdog: Four million-dollar bets placed on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
VIDEO: Sister Virginia asks students their Super Bowl prediction
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher among 2018 HOF class
NFL players give Super Bowl predictions on the NFL Honors red carpet
Belief in the underdog: Four million-dollar bets placed on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
ESPN: Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens elected to Hall of Fame
More Sports
Top Stories
ESPN: Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens elected to Hall of Fame
NFL players give Super Bowl predictions on the NFL Honors red carpet
Eagles send family of 'Dutch Destroyer' to Super Bowl
Eagles can finally bring championship to unwavering city
Auto Show tribute to Philadelphia Eagles
Minneapolis braces for super cold Super Bowl
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
Show More
Jeremiah Trotter ready to see Eagles take down Patriots
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Massive operation underway to keep Minneapolis safe
52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Biggest travel day for fans going to the Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to post-surgery fan
Chester County men win tickets to Super Bowl
Eagles fans flock to Mall of America
Eagles can finally bring championship to unwavering city
More Video