  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO City of Philadelphia gives Eagles parade update
SPORTS

Possible break-in at Rob Gronkowski's home

EMBED </>More Videos

Possible break-in at Gronk's house. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPVI) --
Police in Massachusetts are investigating a possible break-in at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Multiple reports say officers arrived at the home in Foxborough at 6 p.m. Monday, and stayed on the scene for much of the night.

Gronkowski lives just a few miles from Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots returned home late Monday afternoon after Sunday's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in Minneapolis.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlu.s. & worldbreak-in
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
Foles: Don't be afraid to fail
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Phoenixville brewery wants to send 'Underdog Lager' to Eagles
More Sports
Top Stories
City releases new details about Eagles parade on Thursday
LIVE: City of Philadelphia's Eagles parade update
City moving ahead with Eagles parade preparations
Jon Dorenbos to receive Super Bowl ring
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Police: Unlicensed driver strikes, kills woman on Roosevelt Boulevard
Multi-vehicle crash in Juniata Park
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning
Show More
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
"Philly Market" offering free rotisserie chickens for early birds
Doritos responds to reports of new snack for ladies
Eagles championship gear flying off the shelves
Eagles bring Lombardi trophy to fans after landing in Philly
More News
Top Video
City moving ahead with Eagles parade preparations
Kimmel plays 'Foles was traded' trick on Ajayi, Clement
Police: Unlicensed driver strikes, kills woman on Roosevelt Boulevard
Jon Dorenbos to receive Super Bowl ring
More Video