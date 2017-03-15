Preview: Villanova-Mount St. Mary's in NCAA Tournament

The Villanova Wildcats are in Buffalo, New York, gearing up for Thursday's game against Mount St. Mary's.The defending NCAA champs are trying to become the first school to repeat as national champions since Florida in 2006-07.Even though a No. 16 seed has never in the history of this tournament upset a No. 1 seed, Villanova star Kris Jenkins tells Action News they do not want to be the first, and they are not taking the opening-round game for granted."They're a good team man, they're a good team like every team in this tournament. They place fast, they seem to play hard, they're disciplined in their coaching. Obviously we known about the 1-16 match-up, you know, the hype that's built around that. We understood that coming into this," said Villanova forward Darryl Reynolds."It's a blessing to be able to be here. This isn't a privilege, but that's why we just got to rely on each other and focus on each other and don't focus on everything else," said Villanova guard Josh Hart.And likely to give Villanova the biggest trouble come Thursday is the smallest player in the NCAA, Mount St. Mary's point guard Junior Robinson. He is 5-foot-5 and he can dunk. Villanova will have to look out for that.------