SPORTS

Preview: Villanova-Mount St. Mary's in NCAA Tournament

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Villanova Wildcats are in Buffalo, New York, gearing up for Thursday's game against Mount St. Mary's. (WPVI)

By
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WPVI) --
The Villanova Wildcats are in Buffalo, New York, gearing up for Thursday's game against Mount St. Mary's.

The defending NCAA champs are trying to become the first school to repeat as national champions since Florida in 2006-07.

Even though a No. 16 seed has never in the history of this tournament upset a No. 1 seed, Villanova star Kris Jenkins tells Action News they do not want to be the first, and they are not taking the opening-round game for granted.

"They're a good team man, they're a good team like every team in this tournament. They place fast, they seem to play hard, they're disciplined in their coaching. Obviously we known about the 1-16 match-up, you know, the hype that's built around that. We understood that coming into this," said Villanova forward Darryl Reynolds.

"It's a blessing to be able to be here. This isn't a privilege, but that's why we just got to rely on each other and focus on each other and don't focus on everything else," said Villanova guard Josh Hart.

And likely to give Villanova the biggest trouble come Thursday is the smallest player in the NCAA, Mount St. Mary's point guard Junior Robinson. He is 5-foot-5 and he can dunk. Villanova will have to look out for that.

------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportscollege basketballvillanovaNCAAmarch madness
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Flyers' Jakub Voracek donating 396 hats to children's hospitals
All charges dismissed against ex-New York Jet Darrelle Revis
Warriors hold off Sixers 106-104 to snap three-game skid
Flyers host banged-up Penguins
More Sports
Top Stories
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
Arrest made in beating death of NJ homeless man
Philadelphia couple wanted in California double murder
Temple reviewing impact of soda tax on meal plan
Widow of slain prison guard refuses to meet with governor
Show More
AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold
Philadelphia deals with aftermath of nor'easter
Flyers' Jakub Voracek donating 396 hats to children's hospitals
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash in Delco; Rt. 1 reopens near Creek Rd.
Russian FSB officers, hackers charged in Yahoo breach
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Snow, slush becomes an icy problem in Reading, Pa.
Fire, partial collapse in restaurant building on South St.
Digging out from more than a foot of snow in Allentown
More Video