Princeton men's swim team done for year after 'vulgar' posts

Princeton University has canceled the rest of the men's swimming and diving team's season after administrators discovered that members had posted "vulgar and offensive" material on the team's electronic mailing list.The school announced Thursday that Athletic Director Mollie Marcoux Samaan has told the team that it won't compete in meets scheduled against Navy on Jan. 7 and Harvard and Yale on Feb. 5. They also won't compete in the Ivy League championship in February.The suspension was first announced last week. It came after an anonymous complaint alerted university officials to several materials, including the school-sponsored team mailing list and other electronic correspondence.The university says the "misogynistic and racist" comments involved the women's swimming and diving team.The suspension is the third for an Ivy League team since November.