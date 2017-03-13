QB Nick Foles returning to Philadelphia Eagles

OFFICIAL: Eagles and QB Nick Foles agree to terms on a two-year deal



He's baaaaack!#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/pck7KNkB5S — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 13, 2017

Quarterback Nick Foles is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles.The team confirmed on Monday morning that Foles is returning on a two year deal.Foles will serve as a backup to Carson Wentz, the team announced.Foles was with the Eagles from 2012 to 2014. He last played for the Kansas City Chiefs.More from the Eagles:Foles was a third-round draft choice of the Eagles in 2012 when head coach Doug Pederson was the quarterbacks coach. In five NFL seasons, Foles has completed 60.4 percent of his pass attempts for 9,215 yards with 56 touchdowns against 27 interceptions for an 88.1 passer rating. In his last two years with the Eagles from 2013-14, Foles was 14-4 as the starting quarterback.Pederson left for Kansas City following Foles' rookie year, one in which the quarterback started six games. In 2013, Foles lost the battle for the starting quarterback job to Michael Vick in Training Camp, but was thrust into the starting lineup in Week 6 due to injury.Foles took command of the team and had a season for the ages as he threw 27 touchdowns against only two interceptions. He tied the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a single game with seven in a 49-20 win over the Oakland Raiders. In Week 17, Foles took the Eagles on the road as Philadelphia beat Dallas to win the NFC East title. Foles was named to the Pro Bowl and won Offensive MVP honors of the all-star game.In 2014, Foles and the Eagles started 6-2 before suffered a broken collarbone in a win over the Texans, ending his season and first stint with the team. Following the year, Foles was dealt to St. Louis as part of the package to bring Sam Bradford to Philadelphia. Foles struggled as the Rams' starting quarterback, and was benched midseason. The Rams used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft on Jared Goff signaling that Foles was not a critical part of the team's future plans. Foles was released on the eve of Training Camp, and went to Kansas City to rejoin head coach Andy Reid. Foles served as the backup to Alex Smith. In three games (one start) with the Chiefs, Foles was 36-of-55 for 410 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and a 105.9 passer rating.------