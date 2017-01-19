SPORTS

Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas

The helmet of Oakland Raiders' Justin Tuck is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif. on Oct. 11, 2015. (AP Photo)

By KEN RITTER Associated Press
LAS VEGAS --
The Oakland Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday that he learned from Raiders officials that the team was asking NFL owners to approve the move.

The NFL confirmed the filing in a statement.

"I am happy to see the process moving forward, and greatly appreciate the commitment of the Raiders and work of the Adelson family to the hope of making Las Vegas the home of the Raiders," Sisolak said.

He is part of an 11-member panel that was appointed by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to study plans for a proposal backed by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson's company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., to build a domed stadium to lure the Raiders to town.

Sandoval also confirmed the filing, crediting Raiders owner Mark Davis with filling a promise to seek the move.

"Mark Davis is a man of his word and the filing of the Raiders' application for relocation of the franchise with the NFL is a significant step in bringing the team to Las Vegas," Sandoval said.

A stadium site hasn't been picked, but is expected to be close to the Las Vegas Strip and tens of thousands of casino hotel rooms.

The proposed 65,000-seat facility is expected to cost $1.9 billion, including $750 million in hotel tax revenue, $650 million from Adelson, and $500 million from the Raiders and the NFL. Any relocation to Las Vegas must be approved by three-fourths of NFL team owners.

"Today, the Oakland Raiders submitted an application to relocate their franchise to Las Vegas, as is provided for under the NFL policy and procedures for proposed franchise relocations," the league said. "The application will be reviewed in the coming weeks by league staff and the stadium and finance Committees."

Should the Raiders be allowed to move to Nevada, it would be the third relocation approval in one year. The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles last year and are building a $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood. The Chargers last week announced their relocation to LA and will be a tenant in that new stadium, scheduled to open in 2019.

For years, the Raiders have said they needed a new stadium; their current home opened in 1966 and is the only facility shared by a baseball and football franchise. Under Davis' father, Hall of Fame owner Al Davis, the Raiders moved from Oakland to Los Angeles in 1982, then returned to the East Bay in 1995.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
